Stakeknife investigation could lead to 30 people facing criminal proceedings, court told

A major investigation into a top British spy inside the IRA could lead to more than 30 people facing criminal proceedings in connection with at least 10 murders, the High Court has heard.

Counsel for a police chief heading the inquiry centred on the agent codenamed Stakeknife revealed that a dozen files have gone to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), with more set to follow.

The developments were disclosed during civil proceedings against a 73-year-old west Belfast man who denies being the spy.

Freddie Scappaticci is facing a total of 32 separate lawsuits over his alleged activities while in charge of the IRA’s internal security team, the so-called ‘Nutting Squad’.

But Jon Boutcher, the former Bedfordshire Chief Constable in charge of the Operation Kenova probe, wants those actions put on hold until his criminal investigation is completed.

In court today a barrister representing Mr Boutcher claimed it could have a “chilling” effect on victims and witnesses who may be too scared to co-operate if material was disclosed during the civil litigation.

Tony McGleenan QC confirmed: “We now have prosecution files in respect of multiple murders going forward to the PPS.”

Jon Boutcher headed up the investigation into IRA agent Stakeknife (Brian Lawless/PA)

It was disclosed that 12 files have gone so far, with nine relating to the offence of murder, and others for conspiracy to murder or to pervert the course of justice.

A further three deal with perjury offences.

“They involve potentially over 24 defendants,” Mr McGleenan said.

Another four or five files are expected to be sent at a later date.

“They relate to homicide matters, involving a further cohort of possible defendants in the low double figures,” counsel added.

“The scale and complexity of the investigation has advanced considerably.”

With more than 60 police and civilian personnel involved in Operation Kenova, the investigative team has obtained 1,000 statements, 12,000 documents and over a million pages in exhibits.

Detectives believe they have uncovered evidence of criminal wrongdoing by both IRA and security force members.

Scappaticci left Northern Ireland for a secret location in 2003 after he was widely named as being Stakeknife.

Before quitting his home he vehemently denied that he was the prized British agent within the ranks of the republican movement.

In one case he is being sued, along with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the PSNI, by Newry woman Margaret Keeley.

She alleges that she was wrongfully arrested and held at Castlereagh police station in 1994 following an IRA attempt to murder a senior detective in east Belfast.

Mrs Keeley was released without charge, but claims she was then taken to a flat in the New Lodge area of the city and questioned by an IRA team.

Scappaticci was one of the men who carried out two debriefing sessions, according to her account.

Lawyers for those taking civil action resisted any attempt to stay their litigation until criminal cases are completed.

Hugh Southey QC argued that closed material proceedings — so-called secret court hearings — could deal with any concerns over sensitive documents and avoid further delay.

“This is in the context of plaintiffs who are not young, already one of them has died, and, if their claims are good, were victims of human rights abuses.”

Ashley Underwood QC, who would act as a Special Advocate for those shut out of any closed hearings, insisted it was “ridiculous” to suggest any security risks.

“The notion that Special Advocates can’t be trusted is an outrage,” he told the court.

But Mr McGleenan emphasised concerns were not centred on the involvement of legal representatives.

He explained: “It’s about the confidence issue which would arise if other state authorities had access to these documents.”

A formal application to stay all the civil actions will be made on a later date.