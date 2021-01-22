'Starving' Belfast cannabis farmer claimed he was growing own vegetables after being barred from shops by UVF

Stephen Casement (43) was handed a six-month prison sentence after he finally admitted cultivating cannabis at his north Belfast home (PA)

A cannabis grower claimed the plants he was cultivating were vegetables after he had been “banned from every shop by the UVF”, a court heard today.

Stephen Casement (43) was handed a six-month prison sentence after he finally admitted cultivating cannabis at his north Belfast home last year.

It was the prosecution case that police called at his Avoca Street home on May 25, 2020 for breach of bail and when no-one answered they entered to search for him.

Prosecution barrister Simon Jenkins said that in an upstairs bedroom police found the remains of a “cannabis growing set” and uncovered 35 plants with “cannabis stalks and withered leaves” which appeared to have recently harvested.

Casement was subsequently arrested and during police interview he admitted that he owned the pots.

But he denied growing cannabis plants and made the case that he had been growing “peppers, broccoli and cabbage because he was starving”.

“He stated that he had been banned from every shop by the UVF and so he took to growing his own food.”

Belfast Recorder Judge Stephen QC said Casement has a “lengthy criminal record” with 132 previous convictions, with four previous drug convictions dating back to 2008.

The judge noted Casement had a difficult upbringing, leaving school with no qualifications, and was currently having weekly counselling sessions with Nexus in prison.

The Belfast Recorder also said that Casement had told a doctor that he “couldn’t remember a day in the last 15 years that he hadn’t taken illicit drugs”.

He described the cultivation factory as a “relatively small scale operation” and the prosecution could not deny Casement’s claims that the cannabis was for his own personal use.

Casement is currently in custody on theft charges and is not expected to released until June 2022 at the earliest.

Judge Fowler handed Casement a six-month sentence but told him that it would run concurrent to the sentences he is already serving in Maghaberry prison.

Last August, Casement was handed a 16-month prison sentence after he admitted the “brazen’’ theft of over 200 LOL dolls valued at £2,796 from Smyth’s Toys at Forestside Shopping Centre in Belfast.

He also received a further nine months in custody for breaching a number of court orders.