Steven Peck murder probe police charge women with related offences

The footpath near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on the Garryduff Road, Ballymoney Co. Antrim where Steven Peck was found on January 3, 2021 after he had been assaulted. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Two women have been charged by detectives investigating the murder of 33-year-old Steven Peck with offences related to the attack.

A 46-year-old woman was charged with assisting an offender and a 29-year-old woman with perverting the course of justice. Both women will appear before Limavady Magistrates Court sitting at Ballymena on Wednesday. As usual the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Peck was the victim of a serious assault near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney on January 3 and died from his injuries in hospital a week later.

Three men aged 54, 28 and 24 were previously charged with attempted murder and appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on January 7.