Stolen £590k gambled by woman (44)

A woman wept in the dock of Londonderry Crown Court yesterday as she pleaded guilty to using her former employer's credit card to withdraw more than £590,000 from the company's accounts

A woman wept in the dock of Londonderry Crown Court yesterday as she pleaded guilty to using her former employer's credit card to withdraw more than £590,000 from the company's accounts.

Tracey Curran (44) from Moyola Drive admitted six fraud offences between January 2016 and April 2017 when she used the company's Bank of Ireland and American Express cards to withdraw the money.

Judge Philip Babington said Curran had spent all of the money on the 32Red online casino. "She obtained all of the money through fraud and the money has all been lost to the gambling site," he said.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said he wanted to engage the services of an accountant to determine the exact amount involved in the fraud.

The case was adjourned until November 19 to enable the preparation of medical reports. Curran was released on continuing bail until then.