Stolen car veered into oncoming traffic during Belfast police chase, court told

A car stolen during a house raid in north Belfast veered into oncoming traffic as police mounted a pursuit, a court was told on Tuesday.

Up to five people were in the Toyota Corolla said to have collided with two other vehicles before coming to a halt on Monday afternoon.

Two Belfast men appeared at the city's Magistrates Court on charges connected to the alleged creeper-style burglary at Premier Drive earlier that morning.

Thomas Gary Bacon, 30, of Knock Eden Crescent, and Kevin Barry Devenney, 28, from Rosemount Gardens, are both accused of aggravated vehicle taking in which a car was driven dangerously.

Bacon faces a further count of failing to stop for police.

He was behind the wheel of the stolen Corolla when it was spotted in the Newtownabbey area hours after being stolen, a detective claimed.

She said: "It was driven erratically towards Belfast, veering into oncoming traffic."

According to police the car was pursued after it failed to stop for officers. It allegedly then collided with two other vehicles before halting in the Antrim Road area.

Bacon and Devenney were arrested along with three other suspects.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are due in court next month charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Another woman aged 29 detained on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and drugs offences has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Seeking bail, Bacon's lawyer acknowledged: "The charges are worrying."

District Judge George Conner agreed to release him from custody on strict conditions, including a direction that he must live under curfew at his partner's address.

Mr Conner also ordered: "He's not to travel in any private motor vehicle."

Meanwhile, a solicitor for Devenney said he denies police claims he was initially unfit to be interviewed due to alcohol.

But with no application for bail made on his behalf, Devenney was remanded in custody.

Both men are due back in court on May 12.