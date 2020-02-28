Strabane funeral could have turned into 'bloodbath', court told

Four people have appeared in court charged with offences linked to the discovery of dozens of bladed weapons following a funeral Mass in Co Tyrone.

Three men — one from Northern Ireland, one from the Republic and the third from Wales, together with a 17-year-old youth, were brought to Londonderry Magistrates Court yesterday.

They are charged in connection with the incident at St Mary’s Church at Melmount Road in Strabane on Thursday.

District Judge Barney McElholm said if it had not been for the prompt actions of police officers at the scene, “this could have turned into a bloodbath”.

Before the court were John Anthony Doherty (32), a father of five from Riverside Caravan Park in Queensbury in Wales, Gerry Stokes (22), a father of one from Kearney’s Villas in Gulladuff, Co Londonderry; Thomas Lee Scully (18) from Coillanairigid, Donegal Road in Ballybofey and the juvenile who is from Belfast.

The three adults all pleaded guilty to the offences and the juvenile was released on bail.

Doherty admitted possessing a Stanley knife as well as possessing a quantity of cocaine. He also admitted driving a car without insurance and driving the car without displaying the L plates.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said: “It was his first time in Northern Ireland and he was stopped on his way to the funeral. There is no suggestion he used the knife nor was he brandishing it on the street.”

Mr McElholm sentenced Doherty to five months in prison, suspended for three years, fined him £400 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Stokes pleaded guilty to possessing in Main Street, Strabane, a bill hook which the police witness said “could still cut your leg off”.

Defence solicitor Brian Stelfox said it was a barley cutter which Stokes used in his work, to which Mr McElholm commented “Main Street, Strabane, known for its luxuriant overgrowth of barley”.

Stokes was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Scully, who pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and screwdriver as well as to being disorderly in hospital, was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for two years.

The police officer said the 17-year-old juvenile, who is charged with possessing two axes, was arrested when a car stopped at the scene was searched by the police. The weapons were found inside the youth’s holdall bag and he admitted they belonged to him.

The juvenile told the police the axes had been bought for him by his father for use in a gardening business.

A defence solicitor said the juvenile had no previous convictions. The teenager was released on his own bail of £500 together with a cash surety also of £500, to appear before Strabane Youth Court on March 20.