Strabane man accused of police murder bid took part in protest outside PSNI station after attack, court told

Bomb attack on police in Mount Carmel Heights, where two police officers have escaped injury after their patrol vehicle was damaged in a bomb attack in County Tyrone (Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Charlie Love (inset) has been charged with an attack on police in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane

A 28-year-old “extremely dangerous” man with a “hatred of police” has been remanded in custody on charges of attempting to murder two officers after an explosion was detonated as their vehicle drove past.

It also emerged the accused took part in a protest outside Strabane PSNI Station after the attack and before his arrest later that day.

Charlie Love from Bridge Street, Strabane is further charged with possessing explosives causing an explosion to endanger life or to cause serious injury.

A detective inspector told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected to the defendant, but this was challenged by the accused’s legal team.

The detective explained shortly before 11pm on November 17, police on mobile driving in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane reported coming under attack, having seen a large flash and heard a loud bang,

The area was sealed, and investigations revealed an explosives site and a command wire running into a disused school, with an alleged firing point located at a tree stump.

The blast occurred at the foot of a metal fence and left a substantial crater.

Forensic examination recovered numerous items including a drill which had been modified with wires exposed.

CCTV footage of a nearby housing development showed a hooded figure running away after the explosion.

Tests showed a full DNA profile matching Love was found on the drill and a number of other items, including a command wire.

Security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane (Credit: NW Newspix)

Love was arrested the next day and his mobile phone was seized.

Throughout two days of interview he made “no comment whatsoever to all questions put to him.”

Potential alibis put forward by others, although not by Love, did not lead away from him.

Challenged on the evidence, Love gave a pre-prepared statement claiming not to know how his DNA got in the drill, but advised he carries out occasional manual work and may have been in hardware shops.

He made no further comment as to his DNA on other materials.

Opposing bail, the detective said the New IRA claimed responsibility for the blast and stated others were “guarding the area with AK47’s while the operation was under way.”

He pointed out that in September the New IRA warned members of the public to keep their distance from security forces and personnel as they may strike at any time.

Love, said the detective, “has been forensically linked to an explosion in an attempt to murder police. He is a member of Saoradh and attended a protest outside Strabane Magistrates Court in the wake of the explosion and investigation. Saoradh reject the peace process, and this was a terrorist incident and the defendant is a key player.

“There are previous convictions for assaulting police. It’s clear he has a hatred of police. Any person prepared to detonate a bomb and kill is an extremely dangerous individual with no regard for human life.”

The detective also pointed to “a massive risk of interference with witnesses as many people fearful of engaging with police”.

Under cross-examination the detective rejected an assertion police had arrested Love as a vulnerable individual to show some action was being taken in the wake of the attack.

Nonetheless the defence argued Love required an appropriate adult throughout and has a support network with his family and community.

He said: “Any concerns could be managed with strict conditions. This is a case which is crying out for bail.”

District Judge Alana McSorley found the connection to the charges was sound and refusing bail said: “At the very least the defendant harbours sympathies toward the movement.”

Love was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink at Strabane Magistrates Court next month.