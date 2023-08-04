Strabane teen accused of posting video of child carrying out sex act granted bail

A man has appeared in court after allegedly carrying out a “revenge porn” incident by posting a video on Snapchat of a child performing a sexual act.

Keelan Sharkey (18), from Woodbury Heights, Strabane, is charged with possessing and distributing indecent child imagery, as well as disclosing a private sexual film to cause the injured party distress.

The offending is alleged to have occurred on August 1.

A PSNI officer told Strabane Magistrates’ Court that the charges could be connected.

He explained that the child’s mother alerted police after discovering that an indecent video was circulating on social media. Both she and the child contacted Sharkey and asked him to remove it, but he failed to do so.

The video showed the child naked and carrying out a sexual act, and it was established Sharkey was the only person who would have seen or known about it.

He was arrested and a number of phones were seized and sent for forensic examination. The officer pointed out this will be a joint investigation between the PSNI and Social Services, given the age of the child.

During interview, Sharkey largely gave “no comment” replies to questions.

While bail was not opposed, the officer told the court: “When arrested, the defendant made a number of comments to police including that he would not adhere to any bail conditions. I am prepared to accept that was a young man in bravado at this stage.

“He has no previous convictions and nothing pending, although consent to reside at his current address has been withdrawn as a result of these charges. Efforts are being made to find an alternative address, but this hasn’t borne fruit as yet.”

Before a bail application could begin, District Judge Alana McSorley asked the defence: “Would you like to address me in the cold light of day as to whether your client has had an attitude readjustment regarding adherence to bail conditions?”

The defence replied: “I would invite the court to see his behaviour as immaturity. He’s never had any dealings with police before and has no previous record. I think what was said was in the heat of the moment when he was very upset because he had been arrested. He is willing to abide by any conditions the court may see fit to impose.”

Judge McSorley agreed to release Sharkey on £100 surety and ordered him to reside at an address approved by police and Social Services. He must not contact the injured party or have unsupervised access to any child aged under 16.

In addition, Sharkey is banned from having any device with internet capability, must report with police three times per week, and is to be electronically tagged and abide by a curfew from 10pm to 7am.

The case will return to court later this month.