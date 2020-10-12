Strabane woman in court again after hosting another house party in breach of Covid regulations

Sinead Corrigan (46) of Dillon Court was charged after police were called to a party at her home at 6.30am on Monday

A Strabane woman accused of breaching Covid regulations has appeared in court again after hosting another party at her home.

However, she was bailed again despite a judge noting: "she couldn't care less about restrictions."

Under Covid legalisation such offences can only be disposed of by monetary penalties therefore custodial remands are not appropriate.

While police objected to bail at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, District Judge Steven Keown said: “They’ll need to think of a new offence.”

Sinead Corrigan (46), of Dillon Court, was charged after police were called to a party at her home at 6.30am on Monday (October 12).

A second woman, Antoinette Lindsay (35) of Patrick Street, Strabane, was also charged having been found on the premises.

She too has been given prohibition notices recently and is now accused of contravening Covid regulations on October 12.

Both women appeared separately by video-link, where Corrigan spoke only to confirm she understood the charges.

Lindsay however became extremely agitated claiming, “I was only there because I was being harassed by paedophiles who threatened to come and get me.”

Exactly a week ago Corrigan was charged with breaching health and protection coronavirus regulations on October 3 and failing to comply with a prohibition notice.

Prior to this she had been served with two prohibition notices for holding house parties, telling police at the time, she, “didn’t care about the regulations and would continue to party as she wished.”

Although the offences carry financial penalties and a remand in custody was not an option, police raised concerns over Corrigan’s behaviour, which has been causing other residents in her area ongoing distress and disruption for some time.

She was released but found herself back in court within days for allegedly breaching bail conditions, but was again freed with a warning.

A defence lawyer has already entered guilty pleas on Corrigan’s behalf, but these cannot be accepted at present as the matters are handled by a separate unit within the Public Prosecution Service.

On learning this Judge Keown remarked: “We’re going round in circles.”

While conceding this was Corrigan’s second breach, the defence stated: “I don’t believe my client can be remanded in custody on a fine-only offence.”

Judge Keown said: “She can be made subject to bail and lifted if it’s breached. She made it clear she has no intentions of behaving in a responsible way like everyone else is required to. She couldn’t care less about Covid restrictions.”

Corrigan was released again on £500 bail and ordered to reside at an address approved by police, observe a curfew from 11pm to 7am and banned from possessing or consuming alcohol.

The judge refused a police suggestion to make the Covid regulations part of bail, stating that “would be like including a condition not to break the law.”

A similar position applied in respect of Lindsay with Judge Keown setting identical terms to Corrigan.

Both matters have been adjourned for mention at Strabane Magistrates Court later this month.