Student nurse admits causing motorcyclist’s death through careless driving in Lisburn

At Craigavon Crown Court, 22-year-old Catherine Noble admitted causing the death of Mark Cuthbertson on June 20, 2020, by driving carelessly on the Ballylesson Road in Lisburn.

Noble, from Pinley Park in Banbridge, also admitted causing grievous bodily injury to a female victim, also by careless driving, on the same date. She was granted bail until January 31.

While none of the facts were opened today, it was reported at the time that 57-year-old Mr Cuthbertson was fatally injured when his Kawasaki collided with the white Hyundai being driven by Noble at around 2pm.

Defence counsel Kevin Magill told the court he had already put into motion the process of obtaining a psychiatric report on the student, who attends university in Scotland.

Ian Tannahill, counsel for the prosecution, said he would be seeking a victim impact statement from Mr Cuthbertson’s partner.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC also ordered a pre-sentence probation report.