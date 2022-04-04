Student stands before court accused of three counts of rape

Appearing in person at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 22-year-old Neill Graham confirmed that he was aware of the three charges against him and that he did not object to a preliminary enquiry, the legal process necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court.

Graham, from Ballinrees Lane in Macosquin, faces three counts of rape alleging that between 16-19 August 2017 he had intercourse with the complainant at a time when she “did not consent” and “you did not reasonably believe that she so consented”.

Although none of the facts were opened during the brief preliminary enquiry, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Graham, which was conceded by his defence solicitor.

The court clerk told Graham that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the preliminary enquiry, but he declined the opportunity.

Freeing Graham on his own bail of £500, District Judge Peter King returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial and scheduled the arraignment for 5 May.