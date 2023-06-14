Sudanese asylum seeker involved in deportation case refused bail over alleged assault

A Sudanese asylum seeker was refused bail and remanded in custody on Wednesday charged with sexually assaulting a woman on the city's walls late on Tuesday night

A Sudanese asylum seeker who is the subject of a Home Office deportation process, was refused bail and remanded in custody when he appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today charged with sexually assaulting a woman on the city's walls late on Tuesday night.

A barrister for Fattah Sheikh Abdul Rahman, (43), of no fixed abode, told District Judge Barney McElholm that based on the CCTV footage of the alleged sexual assault “the defendant has a formidable prima facie case to answer”.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the complainant “made a discreet 999 call to the police from the city walls” alleging that the defendant was indecently touching her. The call handler heard the complainant telling the defendant to stop and to leave her alone.

When the police arrived at the scene the complainant told them she'd left a nearby city centre bar after having received distressing news and went to the city walls where she sat down and cried.

She was approached from behind by the defendant, whom she did not know, and he told her that he loved her before he allegedly sexually touched her. She also said just before the police arrived the defendant was in the process of exposing his penis.

The police witness said following his arrest, the defendant was shown CCTV footage of the incident and “he accepted it showed his interaction with the complainant. He said he was very drunk at the time and did not remember most of the incident, but he denied committing the offence”.

The officer said the defendant “had previously been served with a Section 6 Immigration Order with a recommendation that he is to be deported”.

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney said the defendant, who has no previous convictions, was entitled to a presumption in favour of bail.

He said the defendant was a Sudanese asylum seeker who came to Northern Ireland nine months ago and who lived on a Home Office allowance of £45 per week. Mr Mooney said a bail address was also available to the defendant.

Refusing bail, the District Judge said there were “too many imponderables about the case”.

He said while the defendant was entitled to a presumption in favour of bail, the complainant “is entitled to go about her life without worrying if she will run across the person she alleged assaulted her. I also note the defence accepts there is a prima facie case against him.

“Men get drunk in this city every single day and they don't go around behaving like this. As regards the deportation process, one reads in the media about people recommended for deportation who have been granted asylum status and who worked for the British army in Afghanistan.”

The defendant was remanded in custody until July 6.