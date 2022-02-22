Sugden’s anger as Stormont crisis endangers mental health court plan

A former Justice Minister has hit out after it emerged the political crisis at Stormont could scupper proposals to establish a dedicated mental health court here.

It would be separate from regular courts and deal solely with cases involving mental health issues.

The idea was largely inspired by similar schemes in the United States, which have been shown to reduce reoffending.

Moves on setting up a mental health court began in 2020, however scoping work on a pilot scheme was paused due to the pandemic.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she hopes the work will recommence this year, however “the draft budget may result in the resource required for this being diverted to maintain essential services”.

Her predecessor Claire Sugden said the potential for the scheme not going ahead is “another example of politics getting in the way of what is best for society”.

“Two-thirds of the population of our prisons suffer from poor mental health,” she added.

“It is clear that mental health issues can lead to offending, so understanding this better, and developing a robust system that is capable of dealing with the issues this causes, has many benefits.

“It would help progress court cases quicker, bringing justice to victims sooner and shortening what can often be a traumatic experience. It would better enable mental health issues to be identified and treated.

“That is key for the rehabilitation process and reducing reoffending.”

Last week Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he cannot proceed with the draft three-year budget due to the current political crisis at Stormont.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “It is understandable but unfortunate that [work on creating a mental health court] has been delayed due to the impact of Covid, but there is real concern that it will be lost completely if there is no budget in place due to the DUP resigning from the position of First Minister.”

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods added: “It’s vital that our entire justice system is adequately funded, especially areas of need such as problem-solving justice, which includes the mental health courts.”

Ms Woods said that she had raised the matter with Stormont’s justice committee.