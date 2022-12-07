Supreme Court rules Bill to ban anti-abortion protests at NI clinics is lawful

A Bill to ban anti-abortion protests outside clinics has been ruled on by the Supreme Court (PA)

The Supreme Court has ruled a Bill to ban anti-abortion protests at Northern Ireland health clinics does not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights.

The Bill was developed by former Green Party leader and Assembly member Clare Bailey to set up ‘safe zones’ outside abortion clinics in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is the first in the UK to introduce this type of legislation.

The bill make it an offence to protest against abortion within the dedicated safe zones. It also makes it an offence to “directly argue or harass people who may be attending the clinics or to obstruct access to the premises in question.”

On Wednesday, Lord Reed said the Supreme Court’s judges had unanimously agreed that the legislation was “within the assembly's competence.”

He added the ban will also ensure the safety of medical professionals working at abortion services clinics saying the Bill had a "legitimate aim.”

Taking to social media Ms Bailey said: “The UK Supreme Court has just ruled that my Abortion (Safe Access Zones) (NI) Bill is within the competence of the Northern Ireland Assembly meaning it can now proceed for Royal Ascent to become law."

“Best Christmas present ever.”

Sinn Fein's Michelle O’Neill also praised the decision by the Supreme Court.

"Welcome decision by the Supreme Court on the Assembly’s Safe Access Zones legislation today.

“No one should be face harassment and intimidation accessing healthcare, this is a progressive step forward to provide protection for patients and healthcare workers.”

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin also welcomed the decision to uphold the Bill which was passed by the Assembly earlier this year.

“The Supreme Court has today recognised that Safe Access Zones, and legislation passed by the Assembly, does not breach people’s right to protest” she said.

“Patients and their families should not face harassment and intimidation when accessing healthcare.

“This is a progressive step forward to protect women and healthcare workers.”

The Alliance Party’s Paula Bradshaw said the decision was a “welcome step for women’s rights to access healthcare and further evidence of the benefits of a functioning Stormont.”

"We were proud to offer all possible support to this Bill when it was brought forward by Clare Bailey, and we welcome today’s ruling by the Supreme Court” she said.

“We were always content the balance between freedom to protest and freedom to access healthcare had been met by the Bill, as amended.

“Indeed, as with the Justice Minister’s proactive legislation outlawing ‘upskirting’, this is another example of where Northern Ireland now has progressive legislation now being looked at by other jurisdictions. Stormont has been able to lead the way in such areas.

“This reinforces what a functioning Stormont can do to the benefit of people across Northern Ireland, and the example it can set even beyond. Safe access to healthcare services is a fundamental right and I am delighted it will now be assured in law in Northern Ireland.”

However, anti-abortion group Abolish Abortion NI criticised the ruling saying volunteers associated with their group who visit abortion clinics, do so “to show love, compassion and support to their neighbour."

The group said they will continue to visit clinics “in spite of today’s judgement.”

"Abortion clinic ministry is in its infancy in Northern Ireland but it is our prayer that it will become an established ministry of churches here until abortion is abolished. It is a loving ministry that is, perhaps, best demonstrated by John Barros, a true hero of the faith whose ministry has been used by God to save thousands of lives” the group said in a statement.

“Today's Supreme Court judgement is nothing new. For over 2000 years Governments have sought to silence the sharing of the Gospel. In Acts 5 Peter and the apostles faced similar restrictions being placed on them,

"Abortion clinic ministry has already saved lives in Northern Ireland and will continue to do so in spite of today's judgement.”

On Friday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced he had written to the Department of Health to instruct them to formally commission abortion services in the region.

He said “he anticipated services becoming available in the coming months.”

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster.