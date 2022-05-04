Suspect accused of fracturing man’s skull granted bail but banned from entering Enniskillen

A pub-goer who allegedly fractured a man's skull and left him bleeding on the brain has been granted bail at the High Court.

Dallon Millar, 22, is accused of launching an attack in the street after fleeing from a bar fight in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

A judge ruled today that he can be released from custody under terms which include a ban on entering the town.

Millar, of Mill Green in Derrygonnelly, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and disorderly behaviour in licensed premises.

Prosecution counsel Connor Hamilton said a staff member at the Devenish Bar was alerted to a brawl in the beer garden.

During attempts to escort Millar from the premises he allegedly struck the employee on the side of the head before escaping by jumping over a locked gate.

The bar worker required hospital treatment to stem the flow of blood from his wounds.

Millar then targeted another man in a nearby street, punching him multiple times to the head in an assault captured on CCTV, it was claimed.

The court heard that the victim was bleeding heavily from his ear when he got a taxi home.

Amid concerns from his family about difficulties with his speech he had to be transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with swelling to his brain.

“It was discovered that he had a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain for which he underwent surgery,” Mr Hamilton said.

Millar was arrested amid searches at his home which led to the seizure of clothing as part of the police investigation.

Despite prosecution objections, Sir Declan Morgan held that he should be granted bail on strict conditions.

Citing the five-month period Millar has now spent in custody, the judge imposed a curfew and alcohol ban.

Sir Declan also stressed: “I would prefer to keep him out of Enniskillen, full stop.”