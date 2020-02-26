Suspected burglar told Belfast homeowner he was 'armed IRA member', court told

A suspected burglar caught trying to steal a car in north Belfast allegedly told the homeowner he was an armed IRA member, the High Court heard today.

The intruder claimed he had a gun after being chased and handing back the keys to the vehicle, a judge was told.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 35-year-old man accused of going on a "rampage" by breaking into homes and taking another car earlier this month.

Gerard Mark McMahon, of Ventry Lane in the city, denies charges of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, driving when unfit, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and possessing fireworks without a licence.

The alleged offences relate to raids on homes on February 12.

One break-in was said to have occurred at Ashgrove Park, where car keys were stolen.

An intruder pursued and apprehended by the homeowner handed back the keys, stating that he was in the IRA and had a firearm, the court heard.

As he walked away there was a loud bang like the sound of fireworks.

Later the same night a Ford Mondeo was stolen from a house at Rosemount Gardens.

Setting out the alleged circumstances, Mr Justice McAlinden said: "(The thief) went on a bit of a rampage, colliding with a Volvo in Duneden Park."

McMahon was then arrested in the nearby Brompton Park area.

The court was told he allegedly had fireworks on him when detained.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson challenged the strength of the evidence against McMahon, who denies any involvement in the burglaries.

"It's a fairly weak, circumstantial case," counsel argued.

Denying bail, however, the judge cited the risk of re-offending.

He said: "The nature of the incidents, involving a claim that he was in possession of a firearm, are very worrying."