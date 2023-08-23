Suspended sentence for Ballymena man whose dog attacked woman

A man whose Alsatian dog attacked a cyclist and dragged her to the ground, leaving the victim with “at least” six puncture wounds, has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

In addition to the three-month jail sentence, which District Judge Nigel Broderick suspended for two years, 51-year-old Jaroslan Bednarek was fined £500, ordered to pay £1,000 to the victim, as well as £322 in court costs.

The judge told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court: “This is a serious case aggravated by a number of factors, including first and foremost, that it’s not the first time this dog has attacked somebody.”

Bednarek, from Douglas Terrace in Ballymena, had earlier entered guilty pleas to two offences arising from the incident on September 30 last year, including having a dog which attacked a person and breaching control conditions by taking the dog, named Roxter, out when it was not muzzled.

Prosecuting counsel told the court how the victim was cycling near her home that Sunday morning when she saw Bednarek out walking his two dogs and decided to “give them a wide berth”.

“She was fearful of his dog as it had previously attacker her partner,” said the lawyer, adding that “the dog then essentially, from a distance away, ran at her and lunged and clamped on to her thigh, pulling the victim to the ground from her bike with its teeth”.

Bednarek had to hit the dog to make it release its grip, and apologising to the victim as she lay on the ground, he walked towards her still with the dog but she “screamed at him to go away and stumbled to her home”.

The lawyer said the photographs of the woman’s left leg show “at least six puncture wounds”, she was bleeding, had to have a tetanus injection, take a course of antibiotics and painkillers, as well as taking time off work.

He revealed that, three years previously, the same dog had attacked the victim’s partner, and although the council opted not to prosecute that incident, it had attached conditions to Roxter’s dog licence including that the animal had to be muzzled and under control in public.

The lawyer added that, rather then being seized, Roxter has remained with Bednarek since the attack and the council was seeking a “contingent destruction order”, in that instead of being destroyed immediately, the dog would be put to sleep if there were any further licence breaches.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine outlined how Bednarek had been walking the large Alsatian on an extendable lead “and he pulled it back but it was too late”.

“It’s been a family pet for nine years and he blames himself that the dog was not muzzled on this occasion,” said the solicitor.

The judge said: “I’m concerned about the fact that the defendant failed to comply with the control conditions and this is now the second time this dog has attacked somebody.

“Had he abided by the conditions as he should have done, then this attack would simply not have happened."

He then ordered that Roxter be destroyed as “there’s too high a risk that this dog could attack somebody else for a third time”.

However, Roxter was given at least a temporary reprieve as Mr Ballentine indicated that Bednarek would be appealing the sentence, therefore, pending the outcome, the dog will not be destroyed.