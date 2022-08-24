Suspended sentence for ex-solicitor who stole over £7k from Bangor law firm and clients

A former solicitor who defrauded his employer and several of its clients has avoided being sent to jail.

Christopher Owens (32), who now teaches Irish dancing, was handed a 10-month sentence suspended for one year.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that he used his position as a solicitor at Wilson Nesbitt's Bangor office to steal £7,385.50 between September 2015 and March 2018. When questioned by police, he admitted using some of the money to pay drugs debts.

Owens, of Woodrow Gardens in Saintfield, admitted a single charge of fraud by abuse of position.

The court was told that he has since repaid over £12,000 to Wilson Nesbitt, with Judge Geoffrey Miller QC noting that it exceeded the amount he stole.

Owens joined Wilson Nesbitt's Bangor branch in May 2012 as a legal executive, then became a trainee solicitor and qualified in 2017. He took money from the firm and several of its clients, including intercepting sums paid by clients as retainer fees. Owens also asked clients to transfer funds to his personal bank account, which was against company policy.

Suspicions emerged when some clients received their final bills and discovered that their retainers had not been deducted. An internal investigation was launched and police were alerted.

Six clients were affected by falisified retainer fees which amounted to £2,150, while Owens also claimed multiple amounts for the swearing of affidavits which he then asked the accounts team to write off as office expenses.

He was interviewed by police in June 2019 and confessed to stealing client funds to pay off drugs debts. He also admitted lying to the accounts department about the amount and costs of the affidavits. He expressed remorse and indicated that he wanted to pay the funds back in full, which he did three months after the interview.

Judge Miller said Owens was clearly an intelligent man, but was struggling at the time of offending with stresses of studying, working and finance, which led to alcohol and cocaine use.

While noting that Owens had "made positive steps to turn his life around", he warned that any further offending could result in the sentence being activated.