Suspended sentence for man who assaulted police outside bar in Belfast

A man who tried to gouge at a police officer’s eyes and branded members of the force “rats” has avoided immediate imprisonment.

Gerard Hegney was handed a nine-month suspended sentence for the attack outside a bar in south Belfast.

The 23-year-old, with an address at Saintfield Road in the city, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was approached by officers on October 22 last year after being spotted outside a pub on the Ormeau Road – a suspected breach of bail conditions in place at the time.

Following a struggle Hegney was told to get on the ground, but replied: “F*** you, British c****.”

A Crown lawyer said Hegney then tried to put a PSNI Sergeant in a headlock and grabbed at his belt, making the officer fear his firearm was about to be taken.

As the pair grappled on the ground, the defendant gouged at the policeman’s eyes, scraping one of them, and attempted to bite his ear.

“He continued to shout ‘cops are b*******, you f****** rats’,” the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare argued that the incident and other unrelated cases all stemmed from how police monitored his client’s adherence to bail terms.

“Maybe some less scrupulous enforcement of the checks wouldn’t have led to the offences,” Mr O’Hare suggested.

Based on Hegney’s limited record and time already spent in custody on remand, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay decided to suspend the sentence for two years.

Mr McStay explained that the term was being imposed to control the defendant.

He warned Hegney: “You can consider yourself very lucky today.

“I would suggest you take a humble approach; I will have no hesitation in activating that nine-month sentence if there is any resisting or disorderly behaviour where police are involved.”