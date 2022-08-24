Suspended sentence for man who sexually assaulted his ex days after she had a miscarriage

A 30-year-old man who sexually assaulted his ex-partner days after she suffered a miscarriage has been given an 18-month sentence, suspended for three years.

The defendant cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman. He appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where he was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a five-year sexual offences prevention order.

The incident occurred at the home of the 28-year-old victim on September 20, 2019. She and the defendant had been in a relationship since 2016 and had a daughter, but they broke up in May 2019.

Despite the relationship ending, they kept in contact and occasionally had consensual sex, with the woman becoming pregnant again in the summer of 2019.

She then suffered a miscarriage and several days later was sexually assaulted by the man as she lay sleeping on her sofa. The court heard that when she woke up and released what was going on, she ran to the bathroom where she vomited then showered.

He left the next morning, and in a WhatsApp exchange later that day, she told him what he had done and outlined the impact it had on her.

He messaged back: “I'm sorry. I don't know what I was thinking.”

The woman contacted police, and when the defendant was arrested and questioned in October 2019, he responded “no comment” to officers.

He was initially charged with rape, which he denied, and was due to stand trial. A second charge of sexual assault was put forward, and after he pleaded guilty to this, the rape charge was dropped.

It emerged during the hearing that prior to the September 2019 incident, role-playing and submissive behaviour was a feature of their sexual relationship. However, the woman did not consent in any way to the sexual assault that occurred in her home.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said: "What the defendant did on this occasion was reprehensible and unacceptable."

He added that the man had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and a "deviant sexual interest”.