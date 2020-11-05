Suspended term for 'remorseful' Anthony McMullan (28) behind city crime spree

Anthony McMullan (28), who has already served 10 months in custody, was given a six-month suspended term at Belfast Crown Court

The father-of-one's barrister Declan Quinn said: "The defendant has asked me to express his remorse for his behaviour on the day in question, and has also asked me to apologise to all of the civilians and the constable who were affected by his actions."

At around 4.40pm on November 12 last year, police received a report of an incident at a Spar on the Antrim Road. McMullan had entered, said he was there for a robbery, then said: "No, I'm only messing."

He assaulted the owner, went behind the counter, and while being restrained, assaulted another member of staff. Both workers sustained minor injuries.

Around 10 minutes later McMullan entered a nearby opticians and after an unsuccessful attempt to obtain cash, stole several pairs of sunglasses.

Following this, police received a report that McMullan had carried out another assault.

At 6.15pm his father rang and asked them to come and remove him from his home. During this incident McMullan damaged a mirror. When officers arrived McMullan struggled with police and a constable was assaulted.

In interview he claimed to have no memory of the incidents as he had been drinking and taking diazepam. McMullan, with an address at Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to several common assaults, theft and criminal damage.

Judge Fowler said it was accepted that while in custody McMullan had passed four drugs tests and displayed signs he "wishes to change." But he warned him to stay out of trouble or face the consequences.