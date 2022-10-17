Taxi driver (60) allegedly told schoolgirl ‘Don't tell anyone or I will get into serious trouble’ after sexually assaulting her, court told

Man (60) is standing trial at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, on three charges arising from an incident allegedly committed against a teenage schoolgirl

A taxi driver tasked by the Education Authority to take children to and from school, sexually abused a teenage girl in his vehicle, a court heard today .

Graeme John Ellison is standing trial at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, on three charges arising from an incident allegedly committed against a teenage schoolgirl.

The 60-year-old, from Steel Dickson Gardens in Portaferry, has denied charges of sexual activity involving penetration by an adult on a child, sexual activity with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Opening the Crown's case to a jury of six men and six women, prosecuting barrister Laura Ivers said the offences occurred at a time that Ellison was tasked by the Education Authority to take the teenage complainant and her sister to and from their home on the Ards Peninsula to school.

Ms Ivers said the allegations stemmed from a single incident. On the day of the alleged offence, the girl said she was travelling in the taxi on her own. She claimed that as she sat in the front seat, Ellison sexually assaulted her, then moved her hand over his private parts.

Ms Ivers said the incident was brief and that as the schoolgirl got out of the vehicle, Ellison said: “Don't tell anyone or I will get into serious trouble.”

It's also alleged that in the aftermath, Ellison tried to contact her on Facebook.

The teenager told her mother what happened, the police were contacted and Ellison was interviewed by officers.

During interview, Ellison confirmed he had taken the teenager and her sister to school in his taxi, and when asked about the complainant he said she kept herself to herself and was usually on her phone.

He also told police he had to scold her on several occasions for smoking in the taxi — but rejected her allegations and denied any wrongdoing or sexual misconduct.