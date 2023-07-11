Taxi driver accused of involvement in Ards feud-linked incident denied permission to move back to Bangor

Police at the scene of the incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 (Pic: Kevin Scott)

A taxi driver accused of being involved in a loyalist “concerted show of strength” has been refused permission to go back into north Down.

With Graham Skinner (39) recently granted High Court bail, defence solicitor Mark Austin asked for “consistency” in his bail variation application to allow the father of three to move back to Bangor to support and provide for his family.

District Judge Mark Hamill told him that, from the start of the loyalist drug feud in north Down, “you have got consistency from me right across the board — refusing bail”.

Speaking about when his refusal is likely appealed to the High Court, the Newtownards Magistrates Court judge said: “I want the local colour conveyed”.

“And that bit of local colour relates to the concept of the rule of law in Ards... Someone writes a threat to kill on a particular wall in Ards and that wall was the front wall of this court building,” declared the judge.

A clearly angry Judge Hamill said that action “sends a message to this court”.

Skinner is one of eight men facing charges of affray and unlawful assembly arising from an incident in Weavers Grange in Newtownards on April 6.

While police have described it as a “concerted show of strength” in the ongoing feud between rival loyalist drug cartels, lawyers for the defendants contend that it was a “peaceful protest” to remove paramilitary signage from the homes of alleged drug dealers who had “brought misery” to Newtownards.

The other men, all from north Down or east Belfast, are Stewart Scott Anderson (49), Barry Dann (51), Harry Murray (24), Ryan Turley (31), William Robert McCormick (48), David Milligan (43), Samuel Coulter (56), David James Thompson (40), Jimmy Leung (35) and Noel Thomas Morrison (48).

There are no formal reporting restrictions on their addresses being used, but previous judges have urged the media to “act responsibly” in the context of an ongoing, “potentially deadly feud”.

Previous courts have heard how the charges are linked to the ongoing loyalist paramilitary drug feud spreading across Ards and north Down as one faction seeks to drive a rival faction out using what has been described as “escalating violence”.

The PSNI has previously outlined that on April 6, and in the context of police having a semi-permanent presence in the Weavers Grange area of Ards, a large crowd of 50 to 60 men, around 10 of whom were masked, were seen walking from the Jubilee Road, along an alley on the Circular Road and climbing over a fence to get into Weavers Grange.

In an incident she described as “orchestrated and designed to intimidate”, the officer said some men, one of whom had a hammer, were carrying ladders which were used to remove South East Antrim UDA banners from the gable walls of three houses.

The officer said that since the feud began on March 22, there have been more than 120 incidents, including petrol bomb attacks, a pipe bomb attack, a shooting and a litany of damage caused and intimidation, adding that the feud has put “considerable strain on police resources and the public purse”.

Highlighting how residents in north Down and Ards especially were living in fear, she told the court: “Police believe there’s a real risk of further offending, as the area is highly volatile at present.”

The level of violence is “ongoing and escalating”, said the officer, adding that ongoing attacks had “caused great fear in the area”.

In court today, Mr Austin argued that the prohibition keeping Skinner out of north Down was restricting his ability to run his taxi business.

Suggesting that the prosecution case against Skinner was “ropey”, Mr Austin argued that the witness who purports to identify several members of the 50-to 60-strong group “does not name my client”, so any objection on the grounds of witness interference were not founded.

Mr Austin further suggested that Skinner could be allowed into north Down but kept out of Ards: “That would surely assuage police concerns.”

Giving evidence, a detective constable revealed there had been two intimidatory attacks on that witness, including one the day before Skinner was granted High Court bail.

“Police believe there are continuing efforts to intimidate this witness,” said the officer, adding that there were concerns that “if allowed back into the area, he [Skinner] would become involved in the feud again”.

While Judge Hamill refused to vary the bail conditions, he told the Public Prosecution Service that by July 26 he wants a decision from the prosecution “as to the nature of the charges and the venue” of the prosecution, whether in the petty sessions or the Crown court.