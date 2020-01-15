Taxi driver badly hurt by teen's attack, court is told

A teenager accused of seriously injuring a taxi driver in an attack has been remanded in custody (stock photo)

A teenager accused of seriously injuring a taxi driver in an attack has been remanded in custody.

Dylan McGrinder is charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as making off without paying a £5 fare.

It is further alleged that the 18-year-old, from Glebe Gardens in Sion Mills, damaged the taxi.

The driver had driven the defendant around three miles, starting from the Abercorn Square area of Strabane, in the early hours of Monday when the alleged incident occurred.

McGrinder was arrested shortly afterwards.

He appeared yesterday at Omagh Magistrates' Court, where he confirmed he understood the charges against him.

A detective constable, who opposed bail on the grounds of no suitable address for the accused, told the court she believed the charges could be connected to McGrinder.

The teenager was remanded in custody to appear at Strabane Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed.