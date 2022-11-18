Taxi driver held at gunpoint by passenger he agreed to take for free, court hears

A Belfast taxi driver was threatened at gunpoint by a passenger he agreed to take free of charge, a court heard today.

The would-be robber also pointed the suspected pistol at a police officer during a pursuit on foot through the city centre on Thursday morning.

Details emerged as a 36-year-old man accused of targeting the victims was remanded into custody.

Stephen Dingwall, of Lichfield Avenue in Belfast, is charged with attempted robbery and possessing an imitation handgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

He faces further counts of carrying and making use of a firearm to resist arrest, and assault on police in connection with the incident.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the taxi was flagged down on the Albertbridge Road at around 2am by a man who requested a lift to a nearby train station but stated that he had no money.

The driver said he agreed to charge no fare and drove to the destination.

But when they arrived at the station the man allegedly produced a gun and demanded all his cash, stating he wanted it to buy cigarettes.

The victim responded by agreeing to take him to make a purchase, drove to Ormeau Avenue and pulled up behind a PSNI patrol car where he shouted that his passenger had a gun.

It was claimed that Dingwall got out of the taxi and fled towards Maryville Street as a policeman gave chase.

At one stage allegedly produced the firearm, pointed it at the officer and ignored requests to drop the weapon.

Despite losing sight of the suspect during the pursuit, police searches led to Dingwall being located in a nearby rear garden.

Limb restraints had to be applied when he allegedly kicked out at an officer during his arrest.

The court was told that following detention Dingwall asked: “When am I getting my gun back?”

Opposing bail, a detective contended: “This male was carrying a suspected imitation firearm used to threaten a taxi driver and police officer, causing significant distress to both.”

A defence solicitor argued that the accused should be released amid issues with the evidence against him.

However, District Judge Alan White refused bail and remanded Dingwall in custody until December 16.

He ruled: “Offences of this nature are likely to cause a lot of danger to the public.”