Teen accused of robbing tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar charged with later mugging in same area

A 17-year-old boy accused of robbery of an English tourist in Dublin's Temple Bar has been held in custody after being charged with later mugging another man in the same area.

Three men in their 20s were taken to St James's Hospital after an incident at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin at about 10 pm on August 11.

Two of them were members of an amateur soccer club who came to Dublin for a friendly match.

Dublin Children's Court heard last week that a fight involving a large group ensued.

It was alleged the tourist was punched to the rear of his head by an unknown male and that the accused punched him in the face with a clenched fist before a third male struck him.

The man held his hands to his face while the accused allegedly put his hand in his trouser pockets" and then "forced him on the ground where the accused continued to search his pockets".

The court heard the man received a kick to the head from another person while, it was claimed, the teenage defendant "continued to rummage through the injured party's pockets".

His wallet was taken from his left front trouser pocket.

Last Monday, the boy was granted bail at the Dublin Children's Court after he was charged with robbing one of the men of his wallet and contents worth about €30 but has yet to indicate a plea.

He sobbed throughout the hearing and promised to obey bail conditions, including a ban on going to Temple Bar and the surrounding Dublin 2 area.

However, since then he was charged again with robbing a male of his €120 Yeezy brand runners and earphones worth €110 at Curved Street in Temple Bar, on August 17.

He was denied bail on Saturday following Garda objections based on the seriousness of the case and was remanded in custody to appear at the Children's Court today.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted that the teen was held in the Oberstown Children Detention Campus but could not come to court or appear via video link on medical grounds.

She noted the attendance of the boy's solicitor Paddy McGarry, the boy's mother and another family member.

Garda Kevin Cassidy confirmed the boy had been denied bail.

Judge Carroll remanded the teen, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, in continuing custody in his absence to appear again in two weeks.