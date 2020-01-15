Teen accused of theft bid at Cookstown graveyard

A boy is alleged to have brandished a hatchet while trying to rob two people visiting a graveyard, Omagh Magistrates Court has been told.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, is charged with trying to take phones and cash from a man and woman on January 12 at Cookstown Cemetery.

He is also charged with having a hatchet as an offensive weapon, assaulting a Designated Police Person, and damaging a custody room and a telephone after arrest.

A PSNI officer confirmed all charges could be connected. The boy confirmed he understood the charges.

The child has been subject to a Care Order for three years, and resided at health trust accommodation which is no longer available as a bail address as a result of the charges, the court heard.

The child was remanded in custody to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court next week, when the issue of bail will be revisited.