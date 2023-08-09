Teen heroin user who spat in nurse’s eye and tried to bite cop locked up

A teenage heroin user who spat in a nurse’s eye and tried to bite a policewoman has been locked up for five months.

Thomas Connolly lashed out after he was found unconscious in Belfast city centre and taken to the Mater Hospital.

The 19-year-old also attempted to headbutt another PSNI officer and spat on another two members of the force during a separate attack.

Sending him to prison, District Judge Anne Marshall declared: “I have to protect the public.”

Connolly, of Antrim Road in north Belfast, was convicted of disorderly behaviour, assaults on police, common assaults, a further attempted assault on a constable and resisting police in relation to two incidents earlier this year.

The city’s magistrates court heard he was discovered unconscious and unresponsive outside a pub at Hill Street on April 3.

Paramedics took him to the Mater Hospital’s resuscitation area where he verbally abused a nurse and swung out with his fist.

When police attempted to put Connolly in handcuffs he advanced towards one of the officers and tried to bite her.

“She quickly retracted her arm to prevent it being bitten,” a Crown lawyer said.

Connolly continued the outburst of aggression by kicking out at hospital staff.

“He spat on two nurses, one of them in the eye,” the prosecutor added.

On June 28 he was arrested again after being observed on CCTV cameras trying to start fights with members of the public at Fountain Lane in Belfast.

He was located sitting topless at a nearby picnic table, but provided three different names to police.

Connolly then attempted to headbutt one of the police officers and spat on two others, hitting one of them on her chest.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan acknowledged: “His behaviour was unacceptable, in fact it was atrocious.”

Counsel argued that his client should be given the chance to continue work on a previously imposed probation order aimed at helping him overcome a serious drug habit.

But Judge Marshall insisted Connolly’s problems were all of his making.

“The reason he was unconscious in the city centre is because he had taken heroin,” she pointed out.

Imposing a total sentence of five months’ custody, she added: “He is the author of his own misfortune.”