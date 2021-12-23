Teen killer Jordan McClintock gets driving ban

A smiling teenage killer - recently handed a life sentence for murder - was given a three-month jail sentence and a driving ban today.

Self-confessed killer Jordan McClintock appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from custody on Thursday.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the police stopped the 19-year-old on the North Road in the town on February 2 last year.

Police checks revealed that he was a disqualified driver who had no insurance while a blood sample showed he was 25 mgs over the 80 limit.

Last week McClintock, with an address at Orkney Drive in Ballymena, entered guilty pleas to each of the three charges against him - drink driving, driving while banned and without insurance.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney told the court McClintock’s friend had initially been driving but that the teenager took over when he stopped.

McClintock was on bail for the driving offences when he stabbed Jason Lee Martin in the leg during a party on June 27 last year.

Having stabbed the 31-year-old father of two in the leg, severing Mr Martin’s femoral artery and causing him to bleed to death despite frantic attempts to save him, McClintock dropped the 10” blade and fled the scene “smiling.”

He had previously admitted manslaughter of Mr Martin by reason of "diminished responsibility" based on a doctor's report which found he was suffering from a "substantial abnormality of mental function" at the time of the stabbing. But during his trial, the consultant psychiatrist said he could no longer stand over this finding.

As a result the murder charge was put to McClintock again and as he pleaded guilty to murder, Mr Justice Humphreys imposed a life sentence with a minimum tariff to be set in the new year.

At Ballymena court on Thursday, District Judge Nigel Broderick imposed a three month jail sentence and 18 month driving ban.