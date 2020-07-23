Teen on attempted murder charge following Belfast stabbing

Daniel Delaney is also accused of robbing the wounded man and trying to destroy evidence (stock photo)

A teenager has been remanded into custody charged with attempted murder over a stabbing in north Belfast.

Daniel Delaney, 18, is also accused of robbing the wounded man and trying to destroy evidence by washing clothing.

The allegations relate to a reported knife attack at Ardglen Place in the Ardoyne area on April 5.

At the time police said a man in his twenties approached them on nearby Etna Drive, claiming he had been stabbed while stopped in a car.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition was initially described as critical but stable.

Following investigations Delaney, of Elimgrove Street in the city, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday on a charge of attempted murder.

He faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon - namely a knife - with intent to commit an indictable offence, and robbing the man of a phone, cigarettes and money.

A fourth charge involves attempting to pervert the course of justice by putting clothing in a washing machine.

Delaney spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

His solicitor told the court he was not seeking bail at this stage.

District Judge Mark Hamill then remanded Delaney in custody, to appear again by video-link on August 20.