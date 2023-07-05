Teenager accused of Belfast city centre assault and brandishing knife to remain in custody, judge rules

A teenager accused of punching and kicking a man during an unprovoked attack in Belfast city centre is to remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Bradley Brown was refused bail amid claims he targeted the victim and then produced a blade when passers-by approached.

The 18-year-old also allegedly damaged supermarket toilets and challenged the manager to a fight in a separate incident in Co Down.

Denying his application to be released, Mr Justice Huddleston held: “There is a risk to the public given the nature of the offences.”

Brown, of Windsor Lodge in Waringstown, faces charges of criminal damage, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

A prosecution barrister said loud banging noises were heard coming from the public toilets at a Tesco store in Banbridge after a topless male entered on June 1.

When the manager went to investigate, he discovered several items discarded across the floor.

“The applicant demanded that he get him a shirt,” counsel said.

Fearing he would be assaulted, the manager left the area.

A short time later Brown allegedly went up to him again with an unopened bottle of brandy, requesting removal of the security tag.

At that stage he asked the manager for a fight and called him a “f****t”, it was contended.

In another incident on June 26, prosecutors claimed the defendant punched and kicked a member of the public at Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

When other people in the area approached, Brown allegedly took a suspected Stanley knife out of his pocket.

He was detained at a nearby station following a pursuit by police, the court heard.

No blade was found on him and the assault victim remains unidentified.

But counsel submitted: “Footage shows it was an unprovoked attack.”

During police interviews Brown denied producing a weapon at any stage.

Defence barrister Barry McKenna insisted: “There was no attempt to use any knife in the Belfast city centre incident.”

Mr McKenna also told the court his teenage client has issues with alcohol.

Brown was refused bail, however, amid concerns about potential further offences.

Mr Justice Huddleston pointed out: “The public were put at risk in two events in quick succession.

“He is the author of his own downfall.”