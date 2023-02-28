Teenager accused of stabbing 17-year-old remanded in custody

The teenage accused was refused bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy wearing a surgical mask allegedly stabbed another youth multiple times in an unprovoked attack outside a north Belfast shop, a court heard today.

Police claimed he inflicted a series of leg wounds after lowering the mask and telling the victim: “remember my face”.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the attack carried out last week.

He was remanded in custody after being refused bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

The victim, also aged 17, was stabbed repeatedly at the junction of Cliftonville Road and Cliftonpark Avenue just before 9.30pm on February 23

Paramedics took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he received a total of 26 stitches for wounds to both legs.

Further medical assessments are to be carried out to determine if he requires surgery.

The victim told police he was attacked after buying baby food for a neighbour at a local shop.

“The defendant ran over and stabbed him repeatedly while he was sitting in the car,” an investigating detective said.

“These wounds were on his lower legs as the victim raised his legs to protect and defend himself.”

According to the victim’s account, the perpetrator was wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask.

“He stated that during the incident (the assailant) lowered the mask and said ‘remember my face’,” the detective added.

CCTV evidence allegedly links the teenage defendant to the stabbing.

He was captured on footage in similar clothing and with a surgical mask at the shop and then running away after the attack, police claimed.

He changed his hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers later that night, placing a bag of items in a bin at his accommodation.

When officers arrested him on Monday they found a number of surgical masks in his room.

Opposing the accused’s application for bail, the detective contended: “This was a sustained and violent attack which was completely unprovoked on a 17-year-old boy. He stabbed him multiple times.”

District Judge Steven Keown was told that a brief exchange with the victim in the street may have triggered the defendant’s mental health problems.

It was further alleged that the youth threatened his mother and father during a separate incident earlier in February.

“He said he would cut them up into pieces and leave them to be found in a field,” the detective claimed.

Defence counsel argued that her client will not get the help he needs in custody.

“He is a young individual who does require the intervention of mental health services,” she submitted.

But remanding the accused in custody until March 27, Judge Keown ruled: “Bail is refused in order to protect the public.”