Teenager accused of stabbing friend to death told police it was 'unbelievable and unreal' situation

A Co Antrim teenager accused of stabbing his friend to death told police it was an "unbelievable and unreal" situation, a court heard today.

Jason Lee Martin, 31, died at a house on Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena on Saturday.

Jordan McClintock, 18, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with Mr Martin's murder.

McClintock, of Orkney Drive in Ballymena, confirmed that he understood the allegation against him.

Defence solicitor Denis Moloney described the incident as a tragedy.

"I have been asked on behalf of the defendant and his whole family to extend their deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the deceased's family," he said.

The lawyer stressed that McClintock co-operated fully throughout police interviews.

"The defendant lives in close proximity to, and was a friend of the deceased," Mr Moloney submitted.

"When the matter was put to him he replied 'this is unbelievable and unreal'."

The court heard the teenager has mental health issues which were exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown.

"There will be further discussions regarding the legality of the charge of murder," Mr Moloney added.

No application for bail was made during the hearing.

District Judge George Conner remanded McClintock in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time. ends