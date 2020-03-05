Teenagers to stand trial over death of Derry homeless man Piotr Krowka

Two teenagers are to stand trial over the alleged murder of a vulnerable homeless man whose badly beaten body was discovered in a disused parochial house in Co Londonderry

Appearing in court for a committal hearing were Caolan Michael Johnston (18), from The Fort in Maghera, and Adrian Kozack (19) from Craigmore Heights, also Maghera.

The teenagers are jointly accused of murdering Piotr Krowka in April 2018.

The body of the 36-year-old Polish national was found by police, who said he had suffered "a violent death".

Yesterday the pair stood side-by-side in the dock, each speaking only to confirm they understood the charge.

A prosecuting lawyer said there was a case to answer, which District Judge Oonagh Mullan agreed with.

Neither defendant called witnesses or gave evidence on their own behalf.

Judge Mullan remanded Johnston and Kozack on bail to appear for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court next month.