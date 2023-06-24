Teens remanded after south Belfast burglaries, two hit-and-runs and police chase with stolen BMW

Police from the Auto Crime Team and interceptors make an arrest after stopping a stolen car at Dunmurry Lane in Belfast on June 23rd 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two teenagers have been remanded after a spree of south Belfast burglaries ended with a “prolonged police pursuit” with a stolen BMW.

Caolan Cunningham (18) and Cormac Sharpe (19), both from west Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court by video link from custody this morning (Saturday).

The pair confirmed they understood each of the charges against them.

Cunningham, from Woodside Drive, and Sharpe, from Lagmore Dale, are jointly accused of two counts each of burglary, attempted burglary, and failing to stop, remain and report.

They are further charged with four counts of attempted theft, four counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage and single counts of no insurance, driving without a licence, making off without paying for £67 of fuel and criminal damage to car windows.

While Cunningham is charged with careless driving, Sharpe is also charged with allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car and a further accusation of handling a stolen bank card.

All offences are alleged to have been committed yesterday (Friday).

Giving evidence, a detective constable said he believed he could connect each of the defendants to the offences.

He said police were objecting to bail due to the risk of further offences.

He outlined how the first reported burglary was in the Myrtlefield Park area at around 4.40am and the two men were seen “opening the doors of a VW Polo.” Entry to the house had been gained through a downstairs window and items including a laptop, wallet and bank cards were stolen.

Just over an hour later, a further burglary was reported at Malone Meadows when a woman told police her home had been broken into and that jewellery, bank cards, passports and car keys to a BMW were stolen.

The BMW 218 stolen during that incident sped off and was involved in a hit-and-run at the M1 roundabout, the officer said.

He added that two hours later, the stolen car was involved in another hit and run at Woodside Drive in Dunmurry, pushing the Skoda into a fence, causing damage.

Following a police pursuit involving specialised police officers and the PSNI helicopter, the stolen BMW was intercepted just after 9am but only after it had been used to ram into several police vehicles.

The two teenagers were arrested still inside the car.

The court heard that other witnesses have come forward to report how they had observed, and at some points recorded on CCTV, two males matching the descriptions of the defendants trying handles to vehicles and properties in Malone Meadows, Malone Road and Myrtlefield.

During follow up searches at Sharpe’s home, officers uncovered multiple allegedly stolen items. Police were trying to establish what belongs to whom, the detective said.

Turning to bail objections, he revealed that both teenagers had been spoken to by police, “several hours” before the alleged crime spree began and at that stage, they were noted to be wearing “multiple layers of clothing which was not in keeping” with the weather.

The officer said their clothing suggested the series of burglaries and thefts “may have been planned”.

He told the court that while Cunningham denied the offences during interview, Sharpe was “a bit more forthcoming” and admitted he could remember being at some of the houses with Cunningham “and knows that they did steal”.

The oldest defendant also admitted that “they only intended to take the car to drive it and wreck it.”

Solicitors for the pair made essentially the same arguments, that the forensic aspect of the investigation would take a significant period of time and that bail conditions could be imposed to address police concerns.

District Judge Rosalie Prytherch said while the lawyers had said all they could, “this is a difficult application given the allegations of what happened” and “the risk in reoffending is too high”.

Refusing bail and remanding them into custody, the judge adjourned the case to July 14.