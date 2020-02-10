Tell us where my sister is buried, Charlotte Murray's twin demands

The family of Charlotte Murray may have got justice - but not the closure they so desperately want.

As Johnny Miller was led away after being handed a 16-year sentence by Judge Stephen Fowler QC at Dungannon courthouse, he failed to answer their only question: where is Charlotte's body?

On a bitterly cold Monday morning as the snow fell around her, Charlotte's identical twin sister Denise, in a voice cracking with emotion, directly challenged Miller to "give it up" and tell them where she is.

Tearful Denise described Miller's continued silence as "a cruel suffering", adding: "We should not be denied the right to be able to bury our sister, to mourn her and to lay flowers at her grave."

The Murray family have previously spoken of their plans to campaign for a new law in Charlotte's name, compelling convicted killers to reveal the whereabouts of a victim's body and failing this they do not stand a chance of parole.

Earlier in the courtroom, Denise comforted her mum Mary as the judge acknowledged the devastating impact on Charlotte's family that her body has never been recovered or is likely to be.

In front of them sat Miller (49) who was found guilty last October of murdering his 34-year-old former fiancee following a four-week trial.

Dressed in a brown jacket, cream jumper and beige trousers and flanked by two prison officers, Coleraine-born Miller showed no emotion as the judge handed down his sentence.

Throughout the hearing he stared straight ahead and didn't even glance to his right where members of his own family sat.

Afterwards PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan echoed the family's appeal to the killer to give up her body.

Mr Corrigan said Miller's "cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte's family", who have already been through unimaginable turmoil.

So long as they are denied the opportunity to get her body back and say a proper goodbye, campaigning for Charlotte's law will remain the Murrays' sole focus.