Ten men to stand trial accused of vast fraud related to tampering of tachograph recordings

Ten men are to stand trial on charges relating to a vast fraud allegedly involving Co Tyrone company Michael Doherty Haulage Limited and the tampering of tachograph recordings.

Directors Michael Francis Doherty (43) from The Hawthorns, Omagh and Patrick Douglas Doherty (54) from Mourne Park, Newtownstewart are jointly charged with nine counts of fraud by false representation, and single counts each of encouraging fraud by false representation and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

The company as a corporate body also faces the same charges.

The case relates to allegedly making gains through untrue or misleading tachograph recordings suggesting a vehicle was at rest when in fact it was in motion and involving numerous drivers.

The criminal property relates to allegedly facilitating the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property, namely the receipt of revenue by Michael Doherty Haulage Ltd for deliveries by the company’s drivers.

Nigel Donnell (41) from Mullaghmenagh Meadows, Omagh, Mecal Patrick Farrell (48) from Gardrum Heights, Dromore; Barry Harper (36) and William Donald Harper (39) both from The Hawthorns, Omagh; Clive McSparron (37) from Drumbarley Road, Drumquin; Noel Montgomery (50) from Nutfield Road, Brookeborough; Adam Pinkerton (30) from West Road, Newtownstewart and Ronan Travers (30) from Oakland Court, Omagh are each charged with acquiring criminal property, namely payment for delivery work carried out for Michael Doherty Haulage Limited and dishonestly making untrue or misleading representations in respect of the tachograph recordings.

Offending is alleged to have occurred from January 2014 and April 2016.

All accused appeared before Dungannon Crown Court where each pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing.

Judge Richard Greene KC adjourned the case until next month when a trial date is to be identified.

The accused were remanded on continuing bail.