Terror queen Christine Connor refuses to leave cell to face new charges

A notorious dissident republican serving life for attempting to kill police officers refused to appear in court today to face charges of assaulting female prison officers.

Christine Connor was due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video-link from Hydebank women’s prison.

But the court heard the 38-year-old bomber was “refusing to leave her cell.”

Connor, whose address was given as c/o Hydebank Prison, faces two charges of assaulting two women causing actual bodily harm and one of common assault on a third woman.

All the alleged offences are to have been committed on April 7 this year and the court heard today the complainants were all prison officers.

The case against the would-be killer had been listed for attitude, but defence counsel Kelly Doherty asked for an adjournment as the papers and statements had not yet been served on the defence.

Applying for legal aid, Ms Doherty said Connor is “serving an extended custodial sentence” in any event.

Connor is currently serving a sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum tariff of 25 years for the attempted murder of a police officer after she threw a pipe bomb at him.

She was jailed in August 2020 for four offences of attempted murder and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, relating to two incidents in the north of the city in May 2013.

These included an attack on police who were lured to the scene by a bogus 999 call she made claiming to be the victim of domestic violence.

Describing the attack on police as both “cynical and sinister,” Judge Stephen Fowler KC said he was satisfied it was an attempt by Connor to “lure police into an ambush” by making a hoax call claiming to be the victim of domestic abuse requiring urgent police assistance.

He said Connor is a “committed dissident republican… wedded to violence” and that when she made the bogus 999 call, she “knew that police would regard a domestic violence situation as a high priority.”

One of the devices landed at the right foot of a PSNI officer and he was “entirely fortuitous to escape with his life,” said the judge, adding that the incidents “were terrifying for all those caught up in them.”

“The aim and intentions behind these attacks was to kill police… the devices were effective anti-personnel devices and their planning and deployment were detailed”.

The judge added: “The defendant was the driving force behind the attacks, securing the making of the pipe bombs, the reconnoitre of the attack locations and throwing the bombs.

“In my view she remains a committed dissident republican and nothing has changed. She is still wedded to violence.

“Her pivotal role in these attacks demonstrated a commitment to the dissident republican cause and a willingness to murder to further those ends. She has also shown no remorse.”

Initially, Connor had been handed a 20-year term but judges in the Court of Appeal increased that to 25 years.

In court today, District Judge Jonathan Connolly put the case back to September 20 and ordered the exhibits and statements to be served on Connor’s defence solicitors.