Terror trial: Second voice analyst links recording of police murder bid to alleged dissidents

A second forensic voice analyst yesterday supported claims that a covert recording of three alleged IRA dissidents, as compared with known recordings of the men, provided strong to moderate support they are indeed the suspects in a failed police murder bid.

The undercover MI5 recordings allegedly captured the trio - 52-year-old Colin Duffy, 51-year-old Henry Fitzsimons and 58-year-old Alex McCrory - discussing a failed attempt to murder police in December 2013.

Last week, voice analyst Prof Peter French, with over 35 years experience, told Mr Justice O'Hara that a review of his findings, including analysis of other materials, "provided modest to strong support" in the cases of Mr Duffy and Mr Fitzsimons, while it allegedly provided "very strong support" for Mr McCrory.

On Tuesday, Dr Christin Kirchhubel, a former associate of Prof French, told the Diplock-style no-jury trial that her findings provided similar support given her own analysis of the various alleged recordings.

Dr Kirchhubel, with over seven years' experience and who now operates her own private practice, said the recordings ranged from "very poor, some of it was average, and some of it was very good in places" and despite some low-level background noises, the materials were "good enough for analysis".

In her conclusions, she claimed comparison recordings of Mr Duffy provided "moderately strong support" he was one of the three suspects, and in Mr Fitzsimons analysis, it was "moderately supportive", while in that of Mr McCrory, "there is strong support" that he was also one of the speakers.

While agreeing there were differences in findings made by defence experts, Dr Kirchhubel claimed they could be explained because, in some cases, the analysis was carried out using a difference analytical "approach" from that adopted by her.

She said voice analysis was opinion-based, and her findings were made with regard to her training, her ongoing professional development and the amount of case work in which she has been involved.

However, she discounted the suggestion that to have properly carried out her work, she would have needed access to the actual recording devices used in the undercover operation. Dr Kirchhubel said that the limitations of the recordings were apparent from the recordings themselves.

The trio, whose addresses cannot be given at this time, deny preparing and directing terrorism, and membership or professing to be members of the IRA. Fitzsimons and McCrory are also charged with and deny attempting to murder police on December 5, 2013, and possessing the two AK47 rifles and ammunition used in the attack.

They were allegedly covertly recorded and videoed in an MI5 operation "codename Op Idealistic", carried out in Demesne Park, Lurgan the day after the gun attack on the police convoy in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, during which two gunmen fired 14 shots at the three-vehicle patrol.

The court has already heard that it was these recording which were compared and analysed against recordings made during press conferences allegedly given by Mr Duffy and Mr McCrory, together with custody records and, in the case of Mr Fitzsimons, from telephone conversations and from recordings made when he was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint.