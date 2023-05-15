Terrorist facing attempted murder charge denied bail to attend family funeral

A convicted terrorist facing charges including the attempted murder of a man who was tortured, stripped then dumped in a field in Co Antrim was refused compassionate bail today.

David ‘Dee’ Coleman launched an application to be granted overnight bail to attend his aunt’s funeral later this week.

The accused, who attended the hearing at Belfast Crown Court remotely via a video-link with HMP Maghaberry, is currently facing three separate sets of charges, one of which includes the attempted murder of a man in Ballymena in October 2021.

The 37-year-old has also been charged with money laundering between 2011 and 2017 and offences linked to alleged drug dealing and breaching the Terrorism Act in 2020 and 2021.

Coleman’s barrister told the court the defendant is “strenuously contesting” all the charges levelled against him.

Before he gave his ruling, Judge Paul Ramsey was addressed by both the Crown and the defence.

Coleman’s barrister, Gavan Duffy KC, said compassionate bail was being sought to allow Coleman to attend his aunt’s funeral.

Mr Duffy asked that Coleman, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, be released this Thursday evening to enable him to attend the service for his aunt in Belfast, followed by burial at Roselawn Cemetery, on Friday (May 19).

The defence barrister said cash sureties were available and that Coleman would be tagged and driven back to HMP Maghaberry by 4pm that day.

Citing several objections to his release, a Crown barrister spoke of Coleman’s previous convictions, which included membership of the west Belfast UDA, blackmail, firearms charges and multiple drugs offences.

The barrister said police had concerns Coleman could commit further offences if released and may also try to interfere with witnesses.

He added that because Coleman is facing the “very serious” charge of attempted murder, he is facing a “substantial custodial term” if convicted. There were also concerns Coleman would flee the jurisdiction if released from custody.

The attempted murder charge, the prosecutor said, related to a badly wounded man who was dumped in a field near Broughshane wearing only his boxer shorts and shoes.

Revealing that this man was found with injuries including a stab wound to the chest, a slice wound to his face, a detached jaw and a fractured skull, the prosecutor said his car was also found burned out in a nearby lane.

The Crown barrister said that in October 2021 Coleman had moved from the Shankill in Belfast to Ballymena and the injured man has made the case that on October 11, 2021, he was contacted by Coleman, who asked him to come to his flat.

He has claimed that after being asked by Coleman to bag cocaine, he was then accused of stealing Coleman’s customers.

The barrister said it’s the Crown’s case that Coleman then punched the injured party and heated a knife on the cooker which he then used to carry out “torture-style actions” before calling an accomplice.

It’s alleged that the injured man was then stripped and taken to a field by the accomplice, where he was dumped and “left for dead”.

As well as objections to Coleman’s release, the prosecutor told Judge Ramsey that Coleman also has a history of breaching bail.

After listening to both submissions, Judge Ramsey said: “In all the circumstances, I must refuse the application.”