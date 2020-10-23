Thief who raided Belfast shops out of 'desperation for food' jailed

A thief who raided shops in Belfast out of an alleged desperation for food has been jailed for six months.

Shane Brett targeted a department store, supermarket and a games retailer during a string of larceny offences earlier this year.

The 24-year-old, of Ellis Street in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and burglary at premises he was barred from entering.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he was arrested after stealing two PlayStation controllers valued at £70 from Game at Castle Place in the city centre on March 3.

Brett also took a total of six bottles of aftershave worth £500 in two separate raids on House of Fraser at Victoria Square in August.

Further thefts were carried out at a Tesco Express on Royal Avenue.

He was identified on CCTV stealing chicken pieces and bread valued at £4.30 on July 22.

Brett returned to the same supermarket on August 6 when he took £46.50 worth of washing products and other household goods without paying.

Based on his client's record and previously suspended sentences, defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna accepted a prison sentence was inevitable.

But the lawyer stressed: "All of these matters were committed out of desperation, either for his own use or to sell for a small value to obtain food and basic needs."

Activating the suspended terms, District Judge George Conner imposed a total sentence of six months custody.