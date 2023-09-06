Thief who ‘spends £500 a day on cocaine and heroin’ jailed for raiding Belfast fashion store

A serial thief who allegedly spends £500 a day on cocaine and heroin has been jailed for raiding a fashion store in Belfast.

Kevin McFall stole four pairs of New Balance trainers from Urban Outfitters in the city centre.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he targeted the retailer on January 17 this year, taking the shoes worth £323 in total.

McFall, of College Square North in the city, was convicted on a single count of theft.

District Judge Anne Marshall highlighted his “dreadful” record of 186 previous convictions - including 59 for thieving.

Referring to McFall’s own statement, she also noted he claims to have a £500 a day cocaine and heroin habit.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd accepted that, even if the level of spending was exaggerated, his client has a serious drugs problem.

McFall himself urged the court to consider an alternative to further imprisonment.

“I’m crying out for help, I need to be put on a substitute (substance) programme, or else I’m just going to reoffend,” he insisted.

But Judge Marshall responded that attempts have already been made through probation and drug misuse initiatives.

Imposing two months' custody for the latest theft, she told McFall: “There is now no other option.”