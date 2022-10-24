Thief who stole £1,000 worth of goods from Belfast JD Sports jailed for five months

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that police were alerted after the shop located at Castle Place was targeted on September 29.

A thief who fled from a sports store in Belfast with nearly £1,000 worth of goods has been jailed for five months.

Andrew Mulli (25) carried out the raid on JD Sports in the city centre last month.

Mulli, with an address at Springwell House in Belfast, pleaded guilty to theft and possessing a Class B drug.

The city’s Magistrates Court heard on Monday that police were alerted after the shop located at Castle Place was targeted on September 29.

“A male made off with an armful of clothing in the direction of Divis Street,” a prosecution lawyer said.

PSNI officers arrived on the scene and pursued the thief, detaining him a short time later.

The stolen goods recovered from him had a total value of £873, the court heard.

A small quantity of suspected cannabis was also located on Mulli.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna said his client had acted “entirely inappropriately” amid serious addiction issues.

“This was a lapse in terms of bad company and behaviour,” Mr McKenna added.

But District Judge Amanda Henderson imposed immediate custody for the latest offences.

Citing Mulli's previous record, Judge Henderson stated: “This was almost £1,000 worth of goods. There will be a sentence of five months.”