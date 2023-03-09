Third expert says baby murder accused most likely motivated by ‘spousal revenge’

A third medical witness called to give evidence at a trial said that in his opinion “the defence of diminished responsibility is not available” to the accused.

A woman in Northern Ireland accused of murdering her baby son and attempting to murder her daughter “knew what she was doing”, a jury has been told.

The 30-year old has denied charges of murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder her two-year old daughter.

The jury is being asked to determine her state of mind at the relevant time.

A third medical witness was called to give evidence at a trial being held in Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, and said that in his opinion “the defence of diminished responsibility is not available” to her.

Saying he believed the accused was depressed but not psychotic at the time, the consultant psychiatrist said “for me, the most likely reason for killing the child was spousal revenge”.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has accepted she caused knife wounds to her children in their Belfast home on the evening of Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A consultant psychiatrist who assessed the accused several times following her arrest — which included examining her in Hydebank prison — was called to the witness box.

He confirmed that after being provided with background information on the accused and interviewing her on several occasions, he then compiled a psychiatric report.

The psychiatrist said in his view there was “no evidence” of psychosis or distorted thinking and that after being accessed in Hydebank “she didn’t warrant transfer from custody to a secure facility”.

The doctor revealed the accused was also assessed by a perinatal psychiatric team who concluded the accused had experienced a “mild depressive episode in the post-natal period”.

He was then asked about the defence of ‘diminished responsibility’ — an abnormality of mental functioning.

The psychiatrist said that whilst it was his view she was suffering from a mild to moderate depressive disorder, it was his belief this did not impair her ability.

The witness said “this was not a loss of self-control ... she could form rational judgment ... she knew what she was doing.

“In my opinion the defence of diminished responsibility is not available to her.”

The psychiatrist was also questioned about infanticide and five recognised triggers associated with mothers who kill their children.

Rejecting triggers such as a mercy killing or the baby being unwanted as being relevant in this case, the psychiatrist said: “For me, the most likely reason for the killing of her child was spousal revenge.”

The members of the jury were then addressed by Judge Donna McColgan and were told that due to a legal issue they would not be required on Friday— but were asked to return next Monday when the hearing is due to resume.