Three accused of Belfast hijacking threatened to shoot motorist with Glock pistol, court hears

Car hijackers ordered a motorist to take them to shops in Belfast under threat of being shot with a Glock pistol, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed the driver was punched and told he would be “hurt” if he did not take the three men where they wanted to go.

Details emerged as bail was refused to one of those accused of targeting the victim late on July 10.

Ashton Connery, 23, of Carn End in Holywood, Co Down, faces charges of false imprisonment, hijacking, assault and theft.

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said three males got into the injured party’s Seat Leon while he was parked at Fitzroy Avenue in the south of the city.

One of the trio allegedly warned: “You’re taking us to the shop now or we are going to hurt you.”

The victim drove them to a Spar outlet on the Ravenhill Road, where it was claimed that Connery got out and forced him to hand over £10.

Using the money to buy cigarettes,the defendant also stole confectionery from the store, according to the prosecution.

When Connery allegedly returned to the car the driver was directed to take all three men to the nearby Forestside Shopping Centre.

At one point he tried to escape, Mr Conlon said, but one of the hijackers punched him about the head and wrestled for control of the vehicle to keep it on the road.

“This applicant (Connery) allegedly said ‘I have got a Glock down my trousers and if you don’t keep doing what we tell you, I will shoot you,” counsel submitted.

There is no suggestion that a gun was produced at any stage during the incident.

Eventually the victim managed to get out of the car, pursued by the men before he reached a filling station to seek help.

Based on descriptions of the hijackers, Connery and a co-accused were stopped on the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast less than two hours later.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn argued that the only evidence against his client relates to CCTV footage of the alleged theft of sweets from the Spar.

Disclosing that Connery suffers from severe mental health issues, Mr Quinn insisted: “He is not a man of violence.”

He described any suggestion that those who targeted the motorist had a gun or a knife as “complete nonsense”.

The barrister added: “On the Crown’s case, this was a completely amateurish, albeit very frightening incident involving the poor driver of this vehicle.”

But denying bail to Connery, Mr Justice McFarland held: “There is nothing I could do that would eliminate or reduce the risk of further offences.”