Three accused over armed robbery plot remanded in custody

Three men arrested in north Belfast were remanded into custody today accused of involvement in an armed robbery plot.

Michael Ferguson, 38, Patrick McMahon, 44, and Kevin Cassidy, 46, were stopped in a van on Wednesday as part of a proactive police operation, a judge was told.

A Walther handgun, balaclavas and gloves were all recovered from the vehicle.

Ferguson, of Main Street in Glenavy; McMahon, from Whiterock Drive in Belfast; and Cassidy, of New Farm Lane in the city, are jointly charged with conspiracy to rob, carrying a firearm with intent to commit and indictable offence.

They are also accused of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and with intent to endanger life.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard all three men were in a Volkswagen Caddy van being driven by Ferguson when it was stopped in the Rosapenna Street area.

They were wearing dark clothing and the gun was located between the two front seats.

McMahon faces two additional counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate following the seizure of suspected BB guns seized in a search at his home.

“He stated they were toys that belonged to his children,” a detective told the court.

Cassidy is further accused of possessing criminal property in connection with the discovery of a wallet containing up to £1,500 in cash at his house.

In a statement he denied any plans to commit a robbery or being aware of the firearm.

Cassidy claimed he had been out viewing vehicles for a potential purchase, wearing gloves because he had twice previously contracted Covid-19 and wanted to protect his vulnerable father.

Defence lawyers argued that no details were provided of any alleged robbery target.

Challenged to disclose any evidence to back claims the trio were part of a criminal conspiracy, the detective said: “Police have information, (this was) a proactive policing operation.”

Ferguson did not seek bail, but applications mounted by his two co-accused were both refused.

Remanding all three defendants in custody until December 16, District Judge Alan White said: “I take the point about the lack of evidence of a conspiracy to rob, but the other factors give rise to a strong circumstantial case.”