Three jailed over attack linked to dissident republican group who threatened PSNI and families

'Join ANP' stencils were found to the rear of the premises where a 54-year-old man was savagely attacked in 2018

Three men have been given prison sentences this week in relation to a group assault which police assess to be linked to the dissent republican group that also recently threatened PSNI officers and their families.

Sean Megaw (34), Mark McGrann (39) and Ciaran Fryers (40) were sentenced on Thursday following what the PSNI described as “savage group attack” on a man in west Belfast five years ago.

Detectives further believe the assault to be associated to Arm Na Poblachta (ANP) – which means ‘Army of the Republic’ in Irish.

This week, the group issued a threat to the families of serving police officers in Northern Ireland, via a statement to the Irish News publication.

Both Mr Megaw and Mr McGrann were sentenced to four and a half years for the 2018 group assault – half to be served in custody and half on licence – after both already pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Fryers was sentenced to 27 months, half to be served in custody and also half on licence.

He too had already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 46-year-old man is to be sentenced at a later date.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Woods said: “Yesterday’s sentencing follows a serious assault which occurred at the Norglen Gardens area of West Belfast on Friday 28th September 2018.

“The attackers approached the 54-year-old victim in a social club, forced him outside and subjected him to a sustained and brutal attack.

“During the vicious attack they stamped on his head approximately 14 times and assaulted other parts of his body numerous times. He was left for dead by these men and it is extremely fortunate this assault didn’t result in death.

“Our assessment of the link to ANP is supported by the discovery of ‘Join ANP’ stencils found at the rear of premises linked to one of the suspects.”

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of violent crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“Officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit remain committed to tackling issues of serious crime in our community and I would encourage anyone with information that could assist our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”