Three more men remanded into custody over involvement in north Down ‘drugs turf war’

Police at the scene of the incident on April 6th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three more men from north Down were remanded into custody today accused of involvement in the ongoing, deadly, “drugs turf war.”

Refusing to grant bail to any of the three defendants at Newtownards Magistrates Court, District Judge Mark Hamill repeated his warnings again that while this “potentially deadly feud” continues, no one on either side of the warring factions will be getting bail.

“I don’t want any of these groups to take umbrage with the court because there’s nothing personal here,” said the judge, “But for any man or woman coming before this court connected to the ongoing, criminal drugs turf war that is causing deep unrest in Ards and causing a threat to the peace in Ards, they will be met by the same global response while that threat to the peace is ongoing — there will be no bail.”

Despite submissions from defence lawyers Mark Austin and Chris Holmes that the judge should approach each case on an individual basis, highlighting that police had formally identified the defendants as allegedly involved as long ago as May 11, but yet not arrested them, the judge told them given the ongoing feud he accepted that police resources are stretched as they “try to keep a lid on this.”

“The allegation is that this is part and parcel of a potentially deadly feud and as I have said in previous weeks, someone is going to get killed and that’s that the police are trying to prevent and that what I’m trying to prevent,” he told the lawyers.

Charged with affray and unlawful assembly at Weavers Grange on April 6 this year are:

• Ryan Turley (31) from Newtownards • Graham Thomas Skinner (39) from Bangor • William Robert McCormick (48) from Newtownards

Although the judge did not impose a formal reporting restriction, he urged the press to “act responsibly” with their addresses in the context of an ongoing feud.

Appearing at court by video link from police custody, the three defendants spoke only to confirm they understood the charges against them and their appearance comes two days after five other men, all from Ards, were remanded into custody facing the same accusations.

Those five are all from Newtownards:

• David Milligan (43) • Samuel Coulter (56) • David James Thompson (40) • Jimmy Leung (35) • Noel Thomas Morrison (48)

According to a police statement, the charges are linked to the ongoing loyalists paramilitary drug feud spreading across Ards and north Down and in court both on Tuesday and again today, Detective Constable Walker said there had been “escalating level of violence” in Ards, Bangor and Donaghadee as part of the ongoing loyalist feud where one faction are trying to oust another faction from Ards.

She outlined that on April 6 and in the context of police having a semi-permanent presence in the Weavers Grange area of Ards, a large crowd of 50-60 men, around 10 of whom were masked, were seen walking from the Jubilee Road, along an alley on the Circular Road and climbing over a fence to get into Weavers Grange.

Some men were carrying ladders and one had a hammer which were used to remove SEA UDA banners from the gable walls of three houses.

Giving evidence that she believed she could connect each of the defendants to the charges, the detective said she was objecting to bail due to the risk of further offences and witness interference.

She said that since the feud began on March 22, there have been around 120 incidents including petrol bomb attacks, a pipe bomb attack, a shooting and a litany of damaging and intimidation, adding that the feud has put “considerable strain on police resources and the public purse.”

Highlighting how residents in north Down and Ards especially were living in fear, she told the court “police believe there’s a real risk of further offending as the area is highly volatile at present.”

The level of violence is “ongoing and escalating,” said the officer adding that ongoing attacks had “caused great fear in the area.”

Under cross-examination from Mr Austin, solicitor for Skinner and Turley, DC Walker agreed that she herself had identified the defendants based on footage as long ago as May 11 but that neither man were arrested until June 7.

He argued that it was “an affront” for the police not to have affected an arrest for more than a month and then to come to court “and say with a straight face they’re objecting to bail due to risk of further offences.”

Mr Austin further argued with little or no convictions and with a potential bail address outside of the north Down, Skinner especially “is a suitable candidate for bail” and suggested the judge should like at each defendant individually.

McCormick’s barrister Mr Holmes echoed those sentiments and argued that while he could appreciate the approach being taken, it was established on law the principle that each case should be assessed on its own merits.

DJ Hamill was adamant however that “I will tell you with a straight face, it’s a reasonable proposition” for the police.

“The context is the key,” he told the court, “And the allegation is of an ongoing drugs turf war — ongoing that’s the key, ongoing.”

The judge said that to be “crystal clear” about it, anyone allegedly involved in the “gangster feud will fail at the first hurdle of bail.”

“Every single person in that group, 40, 50, 60, will come to court and if they apply for bail they will be met with the same response, that’s the inescapable logic of my response,” warned the judge, concluding that he hoped knowledge of what lies ahead of potential participants will discourage them.

The trio of defendants were remanded to June 28.