Three new judges appointed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhan Keegan swore in three new judges at the Royal Courts of Justice (Presseye)

Three new members of the judiciary have been appointed in Northern Ireland.

Mr Justice Patrick Kinney was sworn into office as a High Court judge at a ceremony in Belfast today.

Mark McGarrity and Mark Reel also took the judicial oath as new County Court judges.

The event, held at the Royal Courts of Justice, was overseen by Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhan Keegan.

Stressing the public role of the judges, Dame Siobhan said: “Service in judicial office is for the benefit of the community as a whole.”

Mr Justice Kinney studied Law at Queen’s University in Belfast and practised as a solicitor from 1985 to 2007, becoming managing partner in the firm Fitzsimons Kinney Mallon.

He was also a member of the Council of the Law Society of Northern Ireland before taking the position as Chairman of the Industrial Tribunals and Fair Employment Tribunal in 2007.

Five years later he was appointed as a County Court Judge and went on to deal with criminal, family, and civil cases.

He has also served as a coroner to assist with legacy inquests, and has sat as an assigned Crown Court Judge in Belfast since October 2021.

His Honour Judge McGarrity graduated from Queen’s University in 2003 and obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Legal Studies.

He was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 2004 and the Bar of Ireland in 2011.

As a barrister, he mainly practiced in criminal, coronial and administrative law.

Following an initial judicial appointment in 2019, he served as a District Judge and then Presiding District Judge, taking leadership and management responsibility for summary courts throughout the jurisdiction.

His Honour Judge Reel read Aeronautical Engineering before studying Law at Queen’s University.

He has been a self-employed barrister since 1996, developing a range and depth of experience in serious Crown cases, including historic sex offences, and civil litigation such as clinical negligence litigation and equity cases.

Following his appointment to the coroners’ panel he maintained a large coronial practice dealing with jury inquests, prison deaths, and deaths arising from clinical issues.

Congratulating the three judges on their new roles, Dame Siobhan added: “If there was a day to have a swearing-in ceremony, it is particularly special in the mouth of Christmas.”