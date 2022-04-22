Three sentenced for taking part in Belfast riot which broke out after loyalist protest

Rioting erupts in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on April 2, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

Two men and a woman who participated in a riot which broke out in south Belfast following a protest over the Irish Sea Border have been sentenced.

The trio - who all launched missiles at police during a four-hour riot in the Sandy Row/Shaftsbury Square area of Belfast - appeared at the city's Crown Court on Friday.

Mark McEwan (26) from Knockane Way in Newtownabbey and 22-year old Jake Michael Clarkin from Olympia Parade in Belfast were both handed 20-month sentences divided equally between prison and supervised licence.

The same sentence was also imposed on Paige Nelson (20) from Renfrew Walk in Belfast.

However, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said that after finding “exceptional circumstances” in her case, he was suspending her sentence for three years.

All three - who did not know each other - were arrested the night of the riot which broke out on April 2, 2021.

Describing what occurred as "serious public disorder", Crown barrister Philip Henry said a crowd of around 150 people gathered, and that a third of that crowd were involved in rioting.

Petrol bombs, flares, stones, pieces of wood and heavy masonry, bottles, road cones and fireworks were all launched at police lines during the four-hour riot, resulting in injuries to 27 officers.

Mr Henry revealed that damage was also caused to local businesses as windows were smashed and industrial bins were set alight.

Nelson was arrested at 8.35pm at the scene after repeatedly approaching police lines and throwing glass bottles and masonry at officers and their Land Rovers.

She was captured on CCTV pushing industrial bins towards police lines on two separate occasions.

During her 90-minute involvement, Nelson was also seen falling over whilst trying to throw a large piece of masonry at a police officer.

Clarkin was arrested at 11.57pm on the evening of the riot and was detained whilst trying to hide in the gardens of a medical centre on the Donegall Road.

He was present at the riot for just over an hour and was caught on CCTV throwing masonry at police, handing masonry to other rioters and setting fire to a large industrial bin which he pushed towards police.

The third defendant, McEwan, was present from 10pm to 11.15pm.

With his face concealed, he stood with active rioters who were lighting and distributing fireworks, and also threw two missiles at police.

Like Clarkin, he was arrested just before midnight after being found hiding in the gardens of the medical centre.

Mr Henry said that when all three were interviewed by police, they made full admissions. He also revealed all three have clear criminal records.

Taylor Campbell, the barrister representing both Nelson and Clarkin, said neither of this young clients were politically-minded.

He said both lived locally, and revealed Nelson had been drinking and was initially present at the scene as she was looking for her cousin.

McEwan's barrister Richard McConkey said his client did not attended the protest and had no intention of rioting, but after drinking with friends he "literally stumbled upon it taking place.”

Judge Fowler said he accepted all three had pleaded at the first opportunity and had expressed remorse for their actions.

The Belfast Recorder added that after reading reports on the defendants, it was clear they all suffered from a range of mental health issues linked to issues in their past.

As he passed sentence, the Judge said: "Offences of riot occur in Northern Ireland with monotonous regularity.

"They lead to injury of police officers, of damage to local shops and businesses and tensions within the communities.

"Others have to be deterred from becoming involved in such lawlessness."

While Clarkin and McEwan were handcuffed and led into custody by prison staff, Nelson was released - but warned that any offending in the next three years could result in a prison sentence.